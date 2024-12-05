Weis Markets Announces Promotions of Doug Becker to Vice President, Fresh Merchandising and Angela Charnosky to Vice President, Enterprise Services

Weis associates Autumn Wolfe, Candi Thomas and Valerie Seipp also promoted

Sunbury, PA — Weis Markets announced the recent promotions of Doug Becker, Director of Meat Merchandising, to Vice President, Fresh Merchandising and Angela Charnosky, Senior Director of Enterprise Services, to Vice President, Enterprise Services.

Mr. Becker has more than 40 years of store-level and merchandising management experience. In addition to meat, he now oversees the Company’s produce, deli/food service, bakery, seafood and floral departments. He reports to Bob Gleeson, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing.

Ms. Charnosky, who joined the company in 2021, has more than 20 years of experience in multiple information technology positions. She oversees the Company’s program management, business systems analysis, quality assurance, and enterprise architecture teams. She continues to report to Greg Zeh, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer.

Also Promoted:

Autumn Wolfe, Director, Tax, Accounts Receivable, Real Estate and Treasury, was recently promoted to Senior Director, Accounting, Tax, and Treasury. Ms. Wolfe joined the company in 2018 as Senior Manager, Tax and Profit Improvement and was promoted to her most recent role in 2020. She continues to report to Jen Rogers, Vice President, Controller.

Candi Thomas was recently promoted to Director, Program Management. She oversees the Company’s Information Technology (IT) Project Managers and the IT Change Management. Ms. Thomas has more than 20 years of experience in progressive leadership roles. She recently completed her MA in Professional Studies for Organizational Development and Change at Penn State University. She continues to report to Angela Charnosky, Vice President, Enterprise Services.

Valerie Seipp was recently promoted to Director, Financial Analytics, Budgeting and External Reporting. Ms. Seipp joined the company as a staff accountant in 2013. She subsequently advanced to positions of increasing leadership responsibility. Prior to her promotion, she worked as Senior Manager of Budgeting and Analytics. She will continue to report to Jen Rogers, Vice President, Controller.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.