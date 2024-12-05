Kenyan Flower Exports to Europe Strained by Airfreight Capacity Shortage

A freight crisis at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is putting strain on Kenya’s flower and fresh produce exports to Europe. Several international carriers – including Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Magma Aviation – have reportedly scaled back their cargo services to Kenya in favour of more lucrative routes for the festive season. For instance, cargo airlines are earning up to $8 per kg on routes from Asia to the US, compared with only $2.5-$2.8 per kg in Kenya.

This month, Airflo, a freight forwarder of perishable goods between Kenya and the Netherlands, advised its Kenyan clients to reduce deliveries due to limited airline capacity. This shortage has resulted in cargo piling up at Nairobi’s airport, with Airflo estimating that recent flight cancellations and delays have removed 300 tonnes from its planned airfreight capacity. Efforts to arrange charter flights have faced challenges as well, with aircraft in short supply due to high demand from Asia. Many international airlines operating in Kenya do not have binding contracts, allowing them the flexibility to cut capacity, leaving local exporters vulnerable.

