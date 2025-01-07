2024 was the Best Year Ever for Norwegian Seafood Exports

Never has Norway exported seafood with such a high value as in 2024. A total of 2.8 million tonnes of Norwegian seafood worth NOK 175.4 billion was exported last year. This corresponds to 38 million meals every single day – all year round.

“2024 was characterized by quota cuts for cod, significant production challenges for salmon, geopolitical fluctuations and economic turmoil in the global market. When the value of seafood exports nevertheless rises to a historically high level, it is incredibly strong,” says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.



“Once again, Norwegian seafood exports have set new records, and I am impressed by everyone who has contributed. The Norwegian seafood trade is a fantastic example of how sustainability can be combined with economic value creation,” says Marianne Sivertsen Næss, Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy.

