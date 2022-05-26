Copper River Salmon is Back With its Most Inflated Price Yet

MyNorthwest Seafood May 26, 2022

The first shipment of Alaska’s Copper River salmon arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday morning, marking the start of the season for the popular fish.

Tuesday’s shipment was the first of many this year. Three to four of these flights will touch down daily through the season, according to Adam Drouhard, Alaska Airlines’ Managing Director of Cargo.

More than 17,000 pounds of Copper River salmon were flown into Seattle for the annual spring tradition.

Copper River salmon season usually runs mid-May through June.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MyNorthwest

Related Articles

Seafood

Superior Fresh Atlantic Salmon Receives The American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Certification

Superior Fresh Seafood March 9, 2022

The iconic Heart-Check mark helps take the guesswork out when reading Nutrition Facts and label information, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association.  “The Heart-Check certification mark will be prominently displayed on our Superior Fresh Atlantic salmon fillets, printed materials, boxes, and website starting March 2022. Receiving the Heart-Check certification is a tremendous honor,” says Brandon Gottsacker, president of Superior Fresh. 

Seafood

Blue Star Foods Corp. RAS Division Announces Deep Bay, British Columbia as Location for Expansion of Land-Based Salmon Farm

Blue Star Foods Corp. Seafood November 18, 2021

Blue Star Foods Corp. announced that its wholly owned Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems subsidiary, Taste of BC Aquafarms, has identified Deep Bay, British Columbia as the location for its planned larger-scale land-based steel-head salmon farm. TBC has also agreed upon material terms of a 20-year land-lease agreement for the Deep Bay property.