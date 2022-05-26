Copper River Salmon is Back With its Most Inflated Price Yet

The first shipment of Alaska’s Copper River salmon arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday morning, marking the start of the season for the popular fish.

Tuesday’s shipment was the first of many this year. Three to four of these flights will touch down daily through the season, according to Adam Drouhard, Alaska Airlines’ Managing Director of Cargo.

More than 17,000 pounds of Copper River salmon were flown into Seattle for the annual spring tradition.

Copper River salmon season usually runs mid-May through June.

