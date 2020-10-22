BluGlacier’s ASC, BAP Certified Silverside Premium Coho Harvest Season is Here and Returns to the U.S. for the 3rd Consecutive Year

MIAMI, FL – Chilean salmon distributor BluGlacier is pleased to announce its award-winning, sustainably farmed Silverside Premium Coho salmon with the lowest Forage Fish Dependency Ratio in the industry to the U.S. market is here once again this fall. Distributed from October through December 31 for the retail and foodservice sector, the salmon is available fresh and frozen. Just this week, Roundy’s, a subsidiary of Kroger, along with its sister market Mariano’s, placed an order of more than 14,000 pounds of BluGlacier’s Silverside Coho.

Certified as uniquely sustainable by Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), Silverside is produced by Ventisqueros in the northern Patagonia region of Chile. Raised on AlgaPrime, a non-GMO, algae-based feed, Silverside ensures a high concentration of healthy Omega 3’s and lowers the usage of marine ingredients from wild harvested sources in the feed. By utilizing AlgaPrime and aligning the company’s practices to the ASC, BluGlacier can ensure Silverside is one of the most sustainable ocean-raised salmon available. It is also live harvested and specially packed to ensure optimal quality while remaining competitively priced less than other similarly certified salmon.

All BluGlacier’s salmon products are from the isolated cold-water fjords of southern Chile. Working alongside leading aquaculture experts, BluGlacier is committed to the livelihood of both its salmon and its oceans. Silverside provides an exceptional culinary experience. It’s photogenic deep orange color and rich taste are perfect for diversifying menus. Packed with protein and essential vitamins, BluGlacier’s Silverside salmon is extremely versatile and can be prepared in multiple ways.

To preview savory and inventive salmon recipes created by world renown chefs, visit BluGlacier’s ‘Recipe’ section on the website here. For more information on BluGlacier, please visit www.bluglacier.com

About BluGlacier

BluGlacier LLC is the jointly owned North American sales office for Salmones Blumar SA and Ventisqueros SA, two of Chile’s most respected and experienced salmon producers. Both companies own all aspects of their salmon production, including freshwater hatcheries, saltwater farms and primary and secondary processing facilities. BluGlacier, one of the three largest Chilean salmon importers to the U.S. by volume, is recognized for delivering high quality products and creating strong supply partnerships with customers. For more information, visit www.bluglacier.com.