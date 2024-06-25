Whole Foods CEO Shares Secret Sauce at Summer Fancy Food Show

Whole Foods’ CEO attributed the chain’s success to its store associates during “Savoring the Future: A Fireside Chat with Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel” at the Summer Fancy Food Show. He was interviewed by Katie Stilo, culinary producer and food stylist for NBC’s Today Show.

“Our team members are the secret sauce of Whole Foods Market,” Buechel said. “Our customers come to our stores for their expertise, their knowledge, and the experience they’re creating through merchandising.”

Among the products offered in-store are more than 350 that hold a regenerative certification from one of three programs.