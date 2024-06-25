Markon Enhances Purchasing Capabilities with the Introduction of East Coast Regional Buyer Position

Salinas, CA — Markon, a leading fresh produce purchasing and marketing organization, is excited to announce the establishment of a new Regional Buyer position on the East Coast. This strategic move underscores Markon’s commitment to providing unparalleled support to its five independent member-distributor companies through enhanced purchasing expertise.

With growing demand for local produce in the foodservice industry and evolving operator needs, Markon has recognized the importance of having a dedicated presence beyond the West Coast. The introduction of this position will strengthen Markon’s ability to ensure the timely and seamless procurement of high-quality fresh produce in the region.

“It has been a long time coming, and I could not be happier that we now have an East Coast presence representing Markon’s purchasing culture, food safety and membership with the addition of Anthony Easterling,” said Mark Shaw, VP Operations at Markon. “This newly created position will play a pivotal role in increasing our face-to-face representation with both our shipping community and distribution centers based across the Midwest and East Coast.”

Anthony brings years of industry experience in both foodservice and retail that will enable him to establish and maintain relationships with local growers, processors, and distributors, and ensure a diverse and reliable supply chain for Markon’s members. Additionally, he will collaborate closely with internal teams to identify emerging trends, market dynamics, and opportunities for optimization, driving continuous improvement in procurement strategies.

Markon’s decision to create the Regional Buyer position aligns with its long-standing commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. By expanding its purchasing capabilities on the East Coast, Markon reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for its members, empowering them with access to the freshest and highest-quality produce on the market.

About Markon

Markon Cooperative, Inc. brings a fresh approach and thinking to all its premium farm-to-table produce, including the Markon First Crop, Ready-Set-Serve, and Markon Essentials product lines so that foodservice operators can offer the freshest ideas to their consumers. Based in Salinas, California, and nationally known as leaders in quality, consistency, and convenience, Markon serves as the produce purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its five member distributors (Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods) and their North American foodservice customers. Markon continues to introduce new, time-saving products, and innovative packaging based on the needs of our member and operator customers. Learn more about Markon’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, safest, and freshest produce at Markon.com.