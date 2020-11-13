With Beyond Meat Partnership, Pizza Hut is the First Major Pizza Chain to Launch Plant-Based Toppings Nationwide

Plant-based meat made some more headlines Monday when McDonald’s MCD 0.0% acknowledged the development of its proprietary meatless platform, called simply McPlant. The creation presents an intriguing storyline in the burger space as it will undoubtedly compete with Burger King’s successful Impossible Whopper.

But by no means does the burger category have the plant-based market cornered. Pizza Hut today announced the launch of its Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and Great Beyond Pizza nationwide. Both feature Beyond Meat’s BYND -2.4% proprietary Beyond Italian sausage, created in tandem with Pizza Hut’s culinary team.

Though smaller chains and regionals—like Blaze Pizza—have forayed into the plant-based space, and Little Caesars has tested Impossible Foods’ sausage in select markets, Pizza Hut’s announcement marks the first national rollout of such an offering from a major chain.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes