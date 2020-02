MOBILE, ALA. –Alabama’s oyster harvest is back underway near Dauphin Island after a shutdown prompted by high water levels.

A news release from the state conservation agency said boats resumed harvesting oysters by the sackful on Tuesday.

Reefs are more productive than expected, and young oysters are being left undisturbed for next year, said the director of the Marine Resources Division, Scott Bannon.

