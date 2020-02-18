’Like Christmas:’ Alabama’s Oyster Harvest Winds Down

Alabama’s oyster season came to a close Tuesday amid a mix of optimism and frustration, as harvesters put a lost year behind them and fretted about a bounty left outside their grasp.

Pervasive fog didn’t slow down the action: By mid-morning things were bustling on a stretch of Ala. 158 east of Heron Bay, not far north of the point where the road leaves the mainland to span across the water to Dauphin Island. That’s where the Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) had parked its mobile Oyster Management Station for the season, the trailer-based office sitting next to a rough two-ramp boat launch. The sides of the road nearby were lined with trucks and trailers, rows of boats were tied up at the piers and a team of enforcement officers seemed to be scrutinizing every shellfish that hit the dock.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AL.com