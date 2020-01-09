AL Oyster Harvest Providing Help as Shortage Impacts Gulf Seafood Industry

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. — Help is coming to the local seafood industry as the state of Alabama has launched its first oyster harvest in 2 years.

Flooding in the central US in 2019 caused environmental damage to reefs off the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, causing the Gulf’s two biggest oyster producing states to halt oyster harvesting.

The Oyster House on the Causeway is one of many local seafood businesses now relying solely on product harvested in Texas.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WPMI