AL Oyster Harvest Providing Help as Shortage Impacts Gulf Seafood Industry

Cory Pippin, WPMI Seafood January 9, 2020

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. — Help is coming to the local seafood industry as the state of Alabama has launched its first oyster harvest in 2 years.

Flooding in the central US in 2019 caused environmental damage to reefs off the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, causing the Gulf’s two biggest oyster producing states to halt oyster harvesting.

The Oyster House on the Causeway is one of many local seafood businesses now relying solely on product harvested in Texas.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WPMI

The billion dollar question haunting the Gulf seafood industry, as well as fisheries across the U.S, is how domestic seafood can compete with imports when fish in the freezers or on the counters of almost every grocery store, and in the kitchen of almost every restaurant, comes from another country? Countries that often fail to impose any semblance of quality control or inspections.