Alaska Fishermen will be Allowed to Harvest Lucrative Red King Crab in the Bering Sea

MARK THIESSEN, JOSHUA A. BICKEL, Associated Press Seafood October 13, 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska fishermen will be able to harvest red king crab for the first time in two years, offering a slight reprieve to the beleaguered fishery beset by low numbers likely exacerbated by climate change.

There was no such rebound for snow crab, however, and that fishery will remain closed for a second straight year, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Friday.

“The Bristol Bay red king crab fishery for the prior two seasons were closed based on low abundance and particularly low abundance of mature-sized female crabs,” said Mark Stichert, the state department’s ground fish and shellfish management coordinator.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press

