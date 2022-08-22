Alaska’s Snow Crabs Have Disappeared. Where They Went is a Mystery

The theories are many. The crabs moved into Russian waters. They are dead because predators got them. They are dead because they ate each other. The crabs scuttled off the continental shelf and scientists just didn’t see them. Alien abduction.

Okay, not that last one. But everyone agrees on one point: The disappearance of Alaska’s snow crabs probably is connected to climate change. Marine biologists and those in the fishing industryfear theprecipitous and unexpected crash of this luxury seafooditem is a harbinger, a warning about how quickly a fishery can be wiped out in this new, volatile world.

