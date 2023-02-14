AquaBounty Will No Longer Produce Genetically Modified Salmon in Canada

The only factory that produced genetically modified salmon in Canada will no longer produce them. The company’s AquaBounty plant in Prince Edward Island is now turning its attention to the production of salmon eggs – which will then grow in the United States – but that does not mean that we will no longer find of genetically modified salmon on the shelves of Canadian grocery stores.

Since 2021, genetically modified salmon has been produced by the American company AquaBounty in Rollo Bay, Prince Edward Island, and sold in Canada.

The American company has announced its intention to cease production at its Canadian plant. However, it will continue to produce genetically modified salmon eggs which will then be sent to the United States, first to Indiana and then to their new factory in Pioneer, Ohio.

