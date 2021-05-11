Atlantic Natural Foods to Launch Online Store for Easy Access to Plant-Based Brands: Loma Linda, neat, TUNO and Kaffree Roma

NASHVILLE, N.C. — Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and the award-winning, plant-based Loma Linda® brand foods, announced today the company has launched a new online store, which will allow fans of its brands and people looking for tasty, plant-based options to purchase its foods directly at AtlanticNaturalFoods.com. With more and more consumers shopping online in the past year, the company is committed to expanding its e-commerce capabilities and enhancing its digital footprint with this convenient online marketplace.

“We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for people to enjoy our sustainable and healthy plant-based foods, and our new online store means added convenience for anyone looking to make the conscious switch to plant-based protein sources,” states J. Douglas Hines, chairman, Atlantic Natural Foods. “Following the release of Netflix’s documentary Seaspiracy, there’s an increased awareness of the pitfalls of the fishing industry and the social and environmental impacts they have on our planet. We want to be there for shoppers seeking more affordable options.”

Plant-based foods have quickly become more than just a trend, and the launch of Atlantic Natural Foods’ online store will make its full range of foods more readily accessible, including:

Loma Linda Plant-based Meal Solutions (MSRP $3.99)—These completely plant-based, gluten-free and non-GMO foods can be prepared in the microwave in 60 seconds for a quick, delicious and satisfying meal that is bursting with flavor. Varieties include Pad Thai, Thai Green Curry, Tikka Masala, Chipotle Bowl, Greek Bowl and Hawaiian Bowl, which are inspired by global cultures; as well as others, like Ultimate Vegetarian Chili and Southwest Chunky Stew, offering more traditional tastes and flavors. Each provides up to 9g of protein per serving.

Loma Linda Plant-based Meal Starters (MSRP $3.99)—These starters are simple, plant-based versions of favorite comfort foods, such as Taco Filling and Sloppy Joe, designed to jumpstart any meal. Each is non-GMO, gluten free, and offers from up to 6g of protein per serving.

TUNO Plant-Based Seafood Alternative (MSRP $1.29-$1.69)—This protein-rich, gluten-free food is made with non-GMO plant-based protein ingredients, with the light, flaky texture of seafood and nutritious omega 3s in a more sustainable form. Available in three varieties—Spring Water, Sriracha, Lemon Pepper and Sesame Ginger—in 3oz. pouches, 5 oz. and 12 oz. cans.

neat (MSRP $3.99)—An easy-to-mix, all-natural egg replacement made with a unique mixture of nature's superfoods. This vegan, kosher-certified, shelf-stable, dry mix product offers the perfect baking companion where the egg is a binder. It's cholesterol free, and may be used in all your favorite baking recipes, such as cakes, brownies, cookies, muffins and more.

Kaffree Roma (MSRP $7.99)—This caffeine-free, plant-based alternative to coffee is versatile and supports gut health. With low acidity, you can drink it anytime without the fear of an upset stomach or incorporate it into dessert recipes, such as cakes, cookies and more.

In celebration of the launch of its online store, Atlantic Natural Foods is currently offering a limited-time promotion. Through May 31, consumers can purchase a 6-pack of Loma Linda Plant-Based Meals for only $19.99, with free shipping. This plant-based starter pack includes Loma Linda Greek Bowl, Chipotle Bowl and Ultimate Vegetarian Chili.

For more information on Atlantic Natural Foods or to purchase its products, visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, N.C., Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 30 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.