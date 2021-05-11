New Findings on Consumer Attitudes Toward Domestic & Locally-Grown Flowers

Slow Flowers Floral May 11, 2021

We are so excited to announce two new benchmarks on U.S. consumer attitudes toward buying American-grown and locally-grown cut flowers! Sponsored in part by the Slow Flowers Society, the 2021 National Gardening Survey asked two new and important questions:

1. When purchasing cut flowers, how important is it that the flowers are American-grown?

2. When purchasing cut flowers, how important is it that the flowers are locally-grown?

According to the National Gardening Association’s research director Paul Cohen, who conducted the omnibus 2021 survey of nearly 2,500 U.S. households, past surveys asked one question about cut flowers, flower arrangements and silk flowers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Slow Flowers Journal

