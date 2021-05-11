Star Roses and Plants Introduces Petite Knock Out

West Grove, PA—Knock it out of the park this Mother’s Day and win Mom over by gifting her a beautiful new petite rose that she can enjoy all year long.

Star® Roses & Plants’ new Petite Knock Out® is the first-ever miniature Knock Out® Rose. It has the same flowering ability, bright color, and easy maintenance as The Knock Out® Rose, now in a revolutionary, petite size.

“Petite Knock Out® is perfect for containers and in the garden,” says Layci Gragnani, rose brand manager at Star® Roses and Plants. “Its versatility, ultra-compact form, and staying power make it perfect for home gardeners of any level.”

This miniature rose has non-fading, bright red flowers on top of unique, dark, and shiny green foliage. Breakthrough breeding also makes this rose extremely black spot resistant. The mature plants are 18” tall and hardy to zone 5.

Mom can plant up Petite Knock Out® in a decorative container for the porch or patio or in mass for a dramatic pop of bold red color in the garden. Pick up a Petite Knock Out® plant from a local garden center to show Mom some love. Nothing says “I love you” like red roses!

To learn more about Petite Knock Out®, visit https://www.knockoutroses.com/mothers-day.