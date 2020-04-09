New Bloomables Flowering Plant Collection Launches Spring 2020

WEST GROVE, PA. – Star® Roses and Plants, the introducers of The Knock Out® Family of Roses, is excited to announce the launch of its new brand, Bloomables®, a collection of Star Roses and Plants’ best flowering shrubs that are easy-to-grow for gardeners.

“These varieties of roses and woody plants offer high reward in the garden,” says Bradd Yoder, president of Star Roses and Plants. “This one-of-a-kind line-up is the only collection that focuses on the blooms and flowers of plants, allowing gardeners to have a garden that truly blooms all season.”

Bloomables consists of over 35 different varieties that have been carefully curated by Star Roses and Plants. Whether looking for new plants to display on the front porch, or groundcover varieties for the garden, Bloomables has it all. Bright colors, unique textures, and of course, amazing blooms, make this collection stand-out!

One unique feature is the consumer-friendly tag. Each plant tag will present the common name first, which gardeners are more likely to recognize. Plus, there is a simple call out, showing why the plant is special or how it can be used.

“We want to boost consumer confidence by making roses less scary and simplifying shrubs,” explains Kyle McKean, director of marketing at Star Roses and Plants. “We hope to do this with this easy-to-grow collection and consumer-friendly tags and containers that highlight the beautiful blooms of the plants.”

To learn more about Bloomables’ varieties, garden inspiration and where to purchase, visit Bloomables.com.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses and Bushel and Berry®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit http://www.starrosesandplants.com.