Bering Sea Cod Fishery Opens 2020 in Alaska

Laine Welch, Anchorage Daily News Seafood January 2, 2020

Alaska’s seafood industry is “open for business” starting Jan. 1, when some of the biggest fisheries get underway long before the start of the first salmon runs in mid-May.

Cod begins it all in the Bering Sea, which has a 305.5-million-pound catch quota, down about a million pounds from 2019. Less than 6 million pounds of codfish will come out of the Gulf.

A 400,000 Tanner crab fishery at Kodiak starting on Jan. 15 will be helpful to a town whose economic bottom line will be badly battered by the Gulf cod crash.

