Bristol Seafood Closes Portland Plant For 2 Days After COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Bristol Seafood is closing its processing plant on the Portland Fish Pier for two days in response to tests confirming that five workers have COVID-19, the company said Monday.

Irene Moon, Bristol’s vice president of marketing, declined to say where in the plant the employees who tested positive were working, citing patient confidentiality rules.

Moon said the workers were sent to doctors for the tests and the results came back Monday. The rest of the workers were tested Monday at the company’s plant on the Portland Fish Pier, but results were not immediately available.

