Calamari Market Leader Relaunches Retail Offering

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — With a 40-year commitment to overseeing its product from eco-friendly catch to delicious cuisine, The Town Dock solidified itself as a market leader in foodservice calamari. Today, it announces an expanded and redesigned retail product line rolling out throughout winter and spring, allowing more consumers to find that same restaurant-quality product online and retail stores across the nation. For a list of retail locations and online availability, visit www.towndock.com/findcalamari. For wholesale inquiries, please contact info@towndock.com.

“My father started this company with a commitment to the highest quality seafood and service,” said Ryan Clark, President and CEO of The Town Dock. “More than four decades later, we continue to meet that higher standard and adapt to consumer needs. Our expanded and redesigned retail offering allows us to better connect with home chefs, giving them easy access to responsibly sourced and delicious calamari along with great recipes to make in the comfort of their own kitchens.”

The Town Dock offers calamari rings or tubes, with or without tentacles, from both Longfin Inshore Squid (Doryteuthis pealeii) and Northern Shortfin Squid (Illex illecebrosus). Both species are products of the USA and certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). A new addition to the retail line up are The Town Dock’s flavorful calamari steaks cut from Peruvian Jumbo Squid (Dosidicus gigas). All packaging is now updated, and each includes an enticing recipe on the back of the box with a QR code taking consumers directly to a recipe video showing step-by-step cooking instructions.

The products are available for consumer purchase nationwide at Whole Foods and select ACME Markets, Big Y, BJ’s Wholesale, Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, Market Basket, Safeway Eastern, and more. Consumers can also order the product directly to their door through local delivery via Whole Foods or SizzleFish.com. As with most retail offerings, stores may not always carry specific products and products may not be in stock at all times. The Town Dock recommends shoppers call their local retailer or check online to confirm product availability.

The Town Dock full rebranded lineup includes:

Longfin Calamari: The Town Dock’s flagship calamari and a Rhode Island icon. It is smaller in size with sweeter flavor, and a perfectly tender texture. The packaging contains one pound of product, divided into two 8-ounce portions. Rings: $10.99 MSRP Rings & Tentacles: $10.99 MSRP Tubes: $10.99 MSRP Tubes & Tentacles: $10.99 MSR

The Town Dock’s flagship calamari and a Rhode Island icon. It is smaller in size with sweeter flavor, and a perfectly tender texture. The packaging contains one pound of product, divided into two 8-ounce portions. Shortfin Calamari: This is a slightly thicker calamari with a more savory flavor. It is a choice product representing an excellent value. The packaging contains one pound of product, divided into two 8-ounce portions. Rings: $8.99 MSRP Rings & Tentacles: $8.99 MSRP Tubes: $8.99 MSRP Tubes & Tentacles: $8.99 MSRP

This is a slightly thicker calamari with a more savory flavor. It is a choice product representing an excellent value. The packaging contains one pound of product, divided into two 8-ounce portions. Calamari Steaks ($8.99 MSRP): Caught in the Pacific Ocean off the Peruvian coast, Jumbo Squid makes for perfect calamari steaks. Each four-ounce steak is a high-protein, low-fat, and perfect for sandwiches, wraps and salads.

The Town Dock’s seafood is harvested using best practices that minimize environmental impact, including abiding to strict catch method qualifications which allow fish populations and their ecosystems to remain healthy and productive. These practices combined with adhering to all regulatory guidelines and quotas allows The Town Dock to meet the high standards and offer the only two species of sustainable squid certified by the MSC.

Calamari is also a nutritious, cost-effective and versatile seafood. As an excellent source of protein, selenium and vitamin B12, it is also a great contributor to heart health. The American Heart Association said swapping out a higher-fat meat (like sausage or bacon) with non-fried seafood twice a week can have “a big impact on heart-healthiness,” and plays a part in “preventing not just heart disease, but stroke, heart failure, sudden cardiac death and congestive heart failure.”

Not only is calamari a healthy option, it’s also very easy to make.

“When most people hear calamari, they think about the popular fried appetizer served at many restaurants,” said Dr. Brianna Hughes, The Town Dock’s vice president of operations, supply chain & quality. “Calamari is a versatile ingredient and it’s easy to make at home. We enjoy using it in everything from pasta to risotto, and just by following cooking instructions, consumers will always enjoy perfectly-cooked calamari in delicious dishes.”

A family-owned company, The Town Dock is one of the largest calamari suppliers in the United States and a key player in the international marketplace. Working with a dedicated partner fleet of fishing vessels, local fishermen and global suppliers who share the same values, The Town Dock sources the best calamari from all over the world.

To learn more about The Town Dock and see its library of calamari recipes, visit www.towndock.com.