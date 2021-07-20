Cellular Agriculture Company, CELL AG TECH, Selected As A Semi-Finalist In $15M XPRIZE Feed The Next Billion | ASPIRE And Showcases Their Sushi Prototype

TORONTO- CELL AG TECH, a cellular agriculture company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell-cultured lean white fish utilizing their patent pending technology, was selected as a semi-finalist in XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, a peer-reviewed, “$15M competition that will incentivize teams to produce chicken breast or fish fillet alternatives”.1 The company has also shared photos of their sushi prototype under development on their website (www.cellagtech.com) and social channels (@cellagtech).

Dr. Valentin Fulga, Co-Founder, CELL AG TECH, commented, “We are honored to be included in this respectable list of companies and appreciate the recognition of our dedicated team’s hard work. Our participation in the competition also marks the potential for our technology to impact the well-being of the global population in the decades to come.”

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to compete in XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion and being selected as a semi-finalist further validates our vision for our company. Our first products will be hybrid cell/plant-based and will allow us to commercialize our technology faster. As our company grows, we will continue to develop the seafood products the world loves,” said Josh Pollack, Co-Founder, CELL AG TECH.

CELL AG TECH is currently raising their seed round of financing and interested investors can email the company at invest@cellagtech.com.

About CELL AG TECH

CELL AG TECH is one of the few cellular agriculture companies in the world focused on seafood, and our mission is to become a global leader in the production of sustainable cell-cultured seafood. Our initial focus is on lean white fish, and our ultimate goal is to develop, manufacture and commercialize cell-cultured fish filets that are price competitive, cruelty-free, sustainable, environmentally friendly, healthy, widely available, and taste great. With our founder’s business and entrepreneurial experience, the scientific expertise of our team, and our network of reputable collaborators, we are well positioned to bring cell-cultured seafood products to the world and to become a key player in the future of seafood. Visit www.cellagtech.com and follow @cellagtech on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cellagtech).

1XPRIZE Foundation. TOMORROW’S PROTEINS. Retrieved July 13, 2021, from

https://www.xprize.org/prizes/feedthenextbillion