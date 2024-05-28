Commissioner Wilton Simpson Announces Applications Open for Aquaculture Classroom Systems for Florida Educators

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) Division of Aquaculture is now accepting applications from Florida educators for aquaculture classroom systems and supplementary materials.

“From ornamental fish and aquatic plants to food fish and shellfish, Florida’s aquaculture industry is diverse and ever changing to meet growing demand, but basic awareness of aquaculture and its career opportunities are still a critical need in K-12 classrooms,” said Commissioner Simpson. “By equipping Florida’s world-class educators with aquaculture knowledge, know-how, and in-classroom aquaculture systems, we can not only offer an engaging hands-on learning opportunity to our students, but we can help meet an increasing demand for skilled aquaculture professionals in Florida.”

FDACS’ Division of Aquaculture, in partnership with the Florida Aquaculture Association (FAA), is hosting this intensive 2-day, hands-on aquaculture education workshop focused on aquaculture education for K-12 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and agriculture educators in Florida. The workshop will be held June 20-21, 2024, at the University of Florida Indian River Research and Education Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. The training will provide Florida educators with all the knowledge and know-how to teach students about aquaculture and start their own aquaculture systems.

FDACS will also competitively award up to 12 full recirculating aquaculture systems, as well as several supplementary aquaponic system supplies to schools throughout the state of Florida.

The workshop is open to all K-12 science and agriculture educators in Florida. Interested teachers can learn more or complete an application for the workshop and awards by visiting the Division’s Education Page at FDACS.gov/Education/Aquaculture-Educator-Resources.

The deadline to submit applications is May 31, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST. Teachers must register in advance to attend the workshop.

Any questions related to the workshop or aquaculture education systems can be directed to Aquaculture_Education@FDACS.gov.

For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.