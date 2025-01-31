Congressman Rob Wittman’s SHARKED Act Passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON – Congressman Rob Wittman’s (VA-01) bipartisan Supporting the Health of Aquatic systems through Research, Knowledge, and Enhanced Dialogue (SHARKED) Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives less than a month after the bill’s introduction.

“As a lifelong fisherman, I have seen firsthand the impact of shark depredation on our marine ecosystem and the sportfishing community,” said Congressman Wittman. “With the passage of my SHARKED Act today, we are taking important steps to conserve our marine life and protect sharks from unsafe conditions and food sources. I’m proud to see my SHARKED Act pass the House once again, and I look forward to advancing it through the Senate to finally get it to the president’s desk. I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues from across the aisle in this effort, and I’m determined to lead the way in restoring the health of our marine ecosystem and enhancing the fishing experience for all.”

The SHARKED Act will establish a task force to work with fisheries management groups to address the problems posed by increased shark depredation – the partial or complete removal of a hooked fish by a shark directly from an angler’s line before the line can be retrieved – and to identify research and funding opportunities for improving the current conditions of shark depredation.

“Congressman Wittman is an avid fisherman, and he knows how much of an issue shark depredation has become and the impact it is having on fishing communities and economies,” said House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-AR). “Thanks to his leadership on the SHARKED Act, we can learn more about this troubling phenomenon.”

The bill is supported by the American Fisheries Society, American Sportfishing Association, Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, BoatUS, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Center for Sportfishing Policy, Coastal Conservation Association, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Guy Harvey Foundation, International Game Fish Association, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, National Marine Manufacturers Association, National Professional Anglers Association, and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

“Shark depredation is a growing problem that is negatively impacting fishing up and down the coast, but hasn’t been receiving the attention it deserves,” said Mike Leonard, vice president of government affairs for the American Sportfishing Association. “As an avid angler and Member of Congress, Rep. Wittman is in a unique position to help mitigate this challenge. We are grateful to Rep. Wittman for spearheading the SHARKED Act, and to the House of Representatives for its swift passage early in the 119th Congress.”

“Understanding depredation is critical for healthy and sustainable fisheries,” said Kellie Ralston, vice president for conservation and public policy at the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. “BTT strongly supports the SHARKED Act as an important first step to address this issue and greatly appreciates the leadership of Reps. Rob Wittman (R-VA), Darren Soto (D-FL), Daniel Webster (R-FL) and Marc Veasey (D-TX) in sponsoring this legislation.”

“We thank Representative Wittman for his continued leadership in addressing the challenges posed by shark depredation,” said Jeff Angers, president of the Center for Sportfishing Policy. “The SHARKED Act is a thoughtful, bipartisan solution to an increasingly complex problem. Sharks are a crucial part of the marine ecosystem but their growing interactions with anglers threaten the health of our fisheries and safety on the water. By fostering collaboration and advancing research, this measure ensures a balanced approach that benefits sharks, anglers, and the marine environment alike.”

“We’re excited to see this legislation move forward as it begins to address a significant challenge that many anglers have personally experienced,” said Ted Venker, director of conservation for Coastal Conservation Association. “The recreational angling community is eager to work with fisheries managers and scientists on possible solutions to shark predation. We appreciate Rep. Wittman’s leadership and his efforts to mobilize the resources to work on this problem.”

“As someone who fishes the Gulf of Mexico more than anywhere else, I can personally attest to the growing frequency of shark depredation,” said Chris Horton, senior director of fisheries policy at the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation. “A decade ago, you would simply move to another reef if the tax man showed up. Today, it is much harder to find areas where sharks are not robbing fish off your line. Thanks to Congressmen Wittman, Veasey, Soto and Webster, we will have an opportunity to find solutions, not just complain about the problem.”