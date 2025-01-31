Meatable Named Among Europe’s Top 50 Growth Companies on the 2025 Tech Tour Growth50 List

Meatable, leading the charge in revolutionizing how we produce and consume meat, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2025 TechTour Growth50 List. This recognition, voted on by Europe’s leading growth investors, highlights Meatable’s growth potential and efforts to drive innovation and progress in the sustainability sector.

The Growth50 List celebrates Meatable’s groundbreaking efforts to revolutionize the global food system. It underscores the company’s dedication to creating innovative solutions that tackle real-world challenges. As a key player in Europe’s tech ecosystem, Meatable is more motivated than ever to continue innovating, exploring, and paving the way toward a better future.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by TechTour as one of Europe’s top 50 growth companies for 2025,” said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable. “This acknowledgment highlights our commitment to driving innovation and advancing sustainable solutions in the food industry.

Our mission has always been to create real, planet-friendly meat that delivers the taste people love and quality people demand, while dramatically reducing the negative environmental impact of traditional meat production. With the global demand for meat continuing to rise, it’s clear that our food system needs transformative solutions—and this recognition is a testament to the incredible work our team is doing every day to make that future a reality.”

Meatable will join Europe’s top investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators at the TechTour Growth50 Summit, scheduled for March 4, 2025, in Paris. The event will celebrate the companies shaping the future and foster partnerships that strengthen Europe’s tech ecosystem.

This milestone serves as a powerful affirmation of Meatable’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions that address pressing global challenges. As a proud representative of European innovation, the company remains committed to pushing boundaries, collaborating with partners, and driving meaningful change toward a sustainable future.

About Meatable

Meatable is leading the charge in revolutionizing how we produce and consume meat. With groundbreaking technology that produces planet-friendly meat in days instead of months, Meatable is setting a new standard for efficiency, sustainability, and scalability in the food industry. Meatable’s cultivated meat technology is designed to complement and integrate into traditional meat supply chains, offering opportunities for partnerships that strengthen the entire system.