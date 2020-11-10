Conservation Group Says Regulatory Gaps in Canadian Seafood Supply Chain Pose Threat

Danielle Edwards, The Canadian Press Seafood November 10, 2020

HALIFAX — An ocean conservation organization says Canada’s “poorly regulated” seafood supply chain has hampered the fisheries sector and put ocean health in jeopardy.

In a report released Thursday, Oceana Canada says the regulatory gaps are unwittingly contributing to illicit seafood fishing and trade.

“You could be buying something that says ‘Product of the United States’ but in fact, it was fished in a completely different country,” Sayara Thurston, the group’s seafood fraud campaigner and author of the report, said in an interview.

