Crab Claws, Shrimp and Fish See Rising Prices Along the Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. – A shortage of crab claws is causing many seafood lovers to search for them at restaurants up and down the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

At Felix’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Gulfport, employees say a pound of crab claws is typically $10. That number has jumped up around $17.

“Actually, I just had table in there and stopped me and said, ‘Thank God you have crab claws. We’ve been to four different restaurants since we’ve been in town and nobody has had them,” said Lindsay Cooper, the general manager at Felix’s.

