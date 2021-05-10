Publix Expands Bluehouse Salmon, Offering Land-Raised Salmon in All Stores

LAKELAND, Fla. ­— Publix is pleased to now offer Atlantic Sapphire’s land-raised Bluehouse Salmon in all stores across its seven-state footprint. Publix was one of the earliest supporters of Atlantic Sapphire’s Miami-based Bluehouse, the largest land-based aquaculture salmon farm in the U.S. and the only land-farmed salmon in the country that uses salt water from an aquifer. Publix initially offered Bluehouse Salmon at select Florida locations late last year.

“Farmed salmon is the most consumed seafood in the United States, and while there is some aquaculture salmon production in Maine, the vast majority of the product sold in the U.S. comes from Chile and Norway,” said Publix Business Development Director for Seafood Guy Pizzuti. “We’re excited to work with Atlantic Sapphire to offer our customers salmon that was not only raised in the U.S., but in our own backyard in Florida.”

Publix’s aquaculture collaboration with Atlantic Sapphire is the latest demonstration of its commitment to sustainable seafood. Since 2009, Publix has collaborated with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) and was an early adopter of the fishery improvement project (FIP) that helps fisheries adopt more sustainable practices. Recognized in 2017 as the first U.S. supermarket retailer to participate in the Ocean Disclosure Project (ODP), which promotes supply chain transparency, Publix has also prioritized making it easier for customers to understand where their food is coming from. In 2019, Publix unveiled its sustainable seafood labels, making it easier for consumers to make informed decisions about their seafood.

