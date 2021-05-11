Freshfel Europe Annual Event 2021 Full Program Released

Today Freshfel Europe has released the full programme of its Annual Event 2021 taking place online on 4 June 2021. Open to the public and free of charge, Freshfel Europe’s 2021 event will feature guest speakers from FAO, the European Commission, Rabobank, the scientific community, and past Freshfel Europe presidents among others to celebrate the Association’s 20th anniversary and the UN International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021. The exclusive event will gather fresh fruit and vegetable sector leaders from across Europe and beyond to discuss the next decade for the sector in leading a healthy and sustainable future.

Freshfel Europe’s Annual Event 2021 full programme has been released today. The three-hour online Annual Event from 10:00-13:00 CEST comprises of four sessions covering detailed insights into opportunities for the sector to lead the way for a healthy and sustainable future for Europe and beyond. This includes Freshfel Europe’s journey as a EU representative association since its establishment in 2001, upcoming EU policy on agriculture and sustainability for fresh produce, consumer expectations in the next decade, and financial business support for the fresh fruit and vegetable sector.

Freshfel Europe General Delegate Philippe Binard highlighted that, “This year Freshfel Europe’s Annual Event is featuring high profile guest speakers as part of the 2021 celebrations. We are pleased to have many keynote speakers including FAO Deputy Director General Beth Bechdol, renowned food trend researcher Hanni Rutzler from Vienna-based Future Food Studio, Rabobank Senior Fruit and Vegetable Analyst Cindy van Rijswick, and senior European Commission officials with Deputy Director Generals of DG SANTE and DG AGRI Claire Bury and Michael Scannell respectively”. Freshfel Europe guest speakers for the 2021 event will offer their reflections on the next decade for the fresh produce sector starting from this important year. Mr Binard added that, “The Annual Event 2021 will be highly informative for participants, especially fresh fruit and vegetable sector leaders looking for market and policy direction in the years to come. Learning from economic and financial perspectives from banks will also be of great relevance following a period of uncertainty in the sector as a result of the COVID19 pandemic and in the midst of shaping new sustainability requirements to cope with the European Green Deal, and in particular its Farm to Fork Strategy, as well as the impact of the climate change challenge”. Following each of the four sessions, Freshfel Europe Board members will also provide sector evaluations on each topic.

The Freshfel Europe Annual Event programme is available via the Freshfel Europe website here. Registration to the Freshfel Europe Annual Event 2021 is open via the online registration form on the Freshfel Europe website here. All registrations to the Freshfel Europe Annual Event 2021 are free of charge. For all information about the Freshfel Europe Annual Event 2021, visit the Annual Event website here. The Freshfel Europe Annual Event 2021 Public Conference will be preceded by the Freshfel Europe Statutory Annual General Meeting open to Freshfel Europe members and associated members only.