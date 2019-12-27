Escaped Fish From B.C. Salmon Farm Likely Won’t Survive, Vet Says

Angela Jung, CTV News Seafood December 27, 2019

VANCOUVER — The thousands of Atlantic salmon that escaped from a Vancouver Island fish farm on Friday will struggle to survive in open waters, according to a fish veterinarian.

The farm, Mowi, which boasts of being the world’s largest supplier of farmed salmon, noticed one of its pens was heavily damaged on Friday, allowing some 21,000 Atlantic salmon to escape. Mowi believes an electrical fire may be to blame for destroying the pen and nets.

Some First Nations and environmentalists sounded alarms about the freed invaders, which they said could possibly devastate the already fragile wild salmon population.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CTV News

