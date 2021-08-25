Opponents of Aquaculture Operation in Belfast Go to Court

Associated Press Seafood August 25, 2021

BELFAST, Maine — Opponents of Nordic Aquafarms are suing over the Belfast City Council’s unanimous decision to use eminent domain to get an easement across a piece of disputed mudflat.

Two individuals and the Friends of the Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area and Upstream Watch are asking the court to intervene. Before the council even voted on eminent domain, opponents vowed to fight it in court.

It’s the latest legal action in a fight that began after the Norwegian-owned company announced its plan to build a $500 million land-based salmon farm near the Little River in Belfast in 2018, the Bangor Daily News reported.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press

