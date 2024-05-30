Experience Peak Season for Coastal Mississippi Seafood with Culinary Delights & Cultural Experiences

BILOXI, Miss. — Savor the freshest catch and indulge in a celebration of coastal cuisine as the Gulf Coast’s waters enter peak shrimping season, spanning from mid-May through September. From renowned local restaurants to vibrant cultural and educational experiences, the 62-miles of shorelines, stretching from Pascagoula to Waveland, offers a feast for the senses that highlights the time-honored tradition of shrimping and the region’s rich maritime history and culinary diversity.

Fine Dining

In Pascagoula, specialty plates and local favorites, like Royal Reds, are served with drawn butter, at Brady’s Steaks & Seafood.

The menu at Trilby’s in Ocean Springs is built around the coast’s abundance of fresh seafood with favorites like Blue Crab Claws, Redfish, Speckled Trout, Triple Tail, and more with the option to top your fish with shrimp and crab. Other favorites include Flounder Bourre and Blackened Redfish Pontchartrain.

A farm-to-table experience in Biloxi led by famed Chef Austin Sumrall, with plenty of Gulf fish and shrimp, White Pillars’ seasonal cuisine brings a symphony of flavors to your taste buds with dishes like their Gulf Seafood Tower, featuring oysters, shrimp, smoked fish dip and more, or Wood Grilled Gulf Fish.

An abundance of fresh shrimp graces the menu at Sycamore House in Bay St. Louis, including Shrimp Remoulade, Poisson Amandine, Shrimp Po-boys and more. The restaurant occupies a 19th-century home listed on the National Register of Historic Places overlooking Main Street.

Casual Eateries

There’s plenty of casual yet fresh-from-the-gulf eateries dotting the shoreline for the ultimate beach vibes, including:

Dan B’s, a local favorite in vibrant Bay St. Louis, is known for their beach fare and live music. The three-story building includes expansive, family-friendly dining rooms on the second and third floors and beautiful views of the harbor and bay. The first floor features an open layout with the main bar and stage area. The open-air environment allows passersby a sneak peek into the party, inviting them in for the fun.

Shaggy’s, a local institution with indoor/outdoor locations in Pass Christian, Biloxi and Gulfport, serves quintessential beach fare: fried fish, blackened shrimp, captain’s platters, cold beer and beachy cocktails. Best of all, they also offer fishing charters from their Pass Christian dock for those who really want to experience gulf-to-table.

Fried Mississippi catfish, seafood gumbo and shrimp platters pair perfectly with margaritas and ocean views at The Blind Tiger with locations on Biloxi Beach and Bay St. Louis.

Gulf coast flare and Cajun specialties blend perfectly at Bacchus on the Beach along Pass Christian’s shoreline and Bacchus on the Bayou in Ocean Springs.

Seafood Markets

Coastal Mississippi’s seafood markets offer some of the freshest local catches while immersing themselves in the bustling and vibrant cultural traditions of the region’s oceanfront communities. Here are just a few spots to check out:

Travelers wanting to purchase fresh Coastal seafood to create their own recipes can visit Quality Seafood and Desporte in Biloxi, for the freshest catches right from the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

TBT Butcher Shop & Seafood Market offers Royal Reds by the pound to take and boil, as well as an on-site deli with specials like fried Redfish, smoked tuna dip on croissants, oyster po’ boys, and more.

There’s an abundance of fresh seafood at Bozo’s Grocery, including crab claws, shrimp and oysters, catfish, flounder and the list goes on. Choose from traditional sides like hush puppies, crab balls and gumbo.

Educational Experiences

For cultural and immersive experiences across Coastal Mississippi, travelers can find local museums with rich seafood history from the region, waterfront experiences and more, including:

Take a walk-through Coastal Mississippi’s rich seafood history at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum where one-of-a-kind artifacts are displayed. With over 300 years of history, heritage and culture, from hurricane exhibits to boating innovations and ideas that impacted the seafood industry and more, visitors can explore on their own or take a guided tour.

For an action-packed experience celebrating Biloxi’s pride and heritage, travelers can learn how to catch their own shrimp and other Gulf Coast seafood with Captain Mike Moore on the Biloxi Shrimping Trip. Each species in the catch is identified and presented for inspection in this lively and fun 70-minute cruise.

One of the most exciting and important events in the Coastal Mississippi region, The Annual Blessing of the Fleet, will be held on July 7 and features a premier shrimp festival on the Great Lawn in Biloxi. This event invokes a safe and prosperous season for the shrimping fleet and all fishermen, with a variety of decorated boats forming at the west end of the Biloxi Channel and parading east – creating a mesmerizing view of ships as they receive their blessing for all the coast to see.

In Pascagoula, travelers can visit the LaPoint Krebs House & Museum. Built in 1757, it is the oldest structure in Mississippi and a rich cultural experience where visitors can learn about the history and the diverse people who lived in the region. Among the many things on display for museum visitors is the largest shrimp ever caught, measuring over 10 inches.

Seafood Festivals and Celebrations

Coastal Mississippi offers an array of events that pay homage to the local seafood of the area, from fishing to festivals and more, travelers can find an event celebrating the diverse destination, including:

For family fun that celebrates the Mississippi wildlife, habitats, and heritage, Sand Jam 2024 | Forces of Nature, will include everything from kayaking to youth fishing to giveaways to treasure hunts and more. Pascagoula, MS, June 1.

During the week of July 4th, travelers can enjoy the Our Lady of the Gulf’s 40th Annual Crab Festival, featuring all kinds of seafood, live music, amusement park rides, and local craft and vendor booths. Bay St. Louis, MS, July 4 – July 6.

For the largest family-friendly fishing rodeo in the world, travelers can attend the Annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo & Music Festival. The three-day event, celebrating its 76th year, will feature fireworks, fishing and local vendors, including competitions and cash prizes for contestants. Gulfport, MS, July 4 to July 7.

“Once known as the Seafood Capital of the World, Coastal Mississippi is proud to showcase the bounty of the Gulf of Mexico and the Mississippi Sound through our fabulous Gulf-to-table seafood and rich maritime history,” said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. “We invite all travelers, especially seafood lovers, to come and experience the gamut of fine dining restaurants, toes-in-the-sand beachfront bars and restaurants, and everything in between.”

For more information and to plan your stay, visit CoastalMississippi.com.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.