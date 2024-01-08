‘Fall in Love with Seafood’ at H-E-B and Kick off a Healthy New Year!

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is partnering with H-E-B to encourage Texans to Fall in Love with Seafood to live healthier and happier lives. Throughout January in all 420 H-E-B stores, the campaign will highlight the myriad of delicious and nutritious seafood options available. Social, digital, and in-store media will feature mouthwatering imagery and sassy headlines designed to break through and grab consumer attention.

SNP and H-E-B have enlisted key influencers to help get the message out about the health benefits of seafood and to share delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes:

Valentine Thomas is a world-class spear-fisher, freediving instructor, published author, and sustainable seafood spokesperson. She has presented two TEDx Talks and appeared in multiple media outlets including Forbes, Huffington Post, and CBS Saturday Morning: The Dish. In May 2023, she published Good Catch: A Guide to Sustainable Fish and Seafood. Valentine has half a million social media followers and lives in Austin, Texas.

Marie Saba is a self-taught cook, recipe developer, author, and social media influencer. Marie grew up in Texas and lives in Austin with her husband and two sons. Marie has appeared on Good Morning America, the Rachel Ray Show, and in Food & Wine and Bon Appétit. Marie has over 100k social media followers.

In addition to these media initiatives, Texans can also find food and nutrition support with H-E-B Wellness Primary Care. As part of H-E-B’s approach to healthcare, folks can visit with dietitians virtually or in select stores to enjoy shopping support, discuss the latest evidence-based nutrition guidance, and track results. H-E-B Wellness Primary Care also offers affordable and convenient access to other providers, like primary care physicians, physical therapists, and mental health counselors at select locations across the state.

“We are excited to partner with Seafood Nutrition Partnership to help Texans enjoy all the benefits of seafood and help them live well. H-E-B offers hundreds of delicious seafood options for all palates and price ranges so that eating seafood is enjoyable and accessible. We want to make it easy for our customers to choose seafood. Customers can visit our website to discover delicious seafood recipes that take the guesswork out of cooking. We also provide dietary counseling through our H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Services to help Texans live well, their way,” added Jason Driskill, H-E-B’s vice president of seafood.

“H-E-B has been a great supporter of Seafood Nutrition Partnership collaborating with us to get the word out about the health benefits of seafood”, said Linda Cornish, founder and president of Seafood Nutrition Partnership. “90% of Americans are not meeting the USDA Dietary Guidelines for seafood. The goal of this campaign is to get more consumers to eat seafood at least 2x per week.”

Seafood Nutrition Partnership is a non-profit with a mission to inspire a healthier America by raising awareness about the essential nutritional benefits of eating seafood. Seafood provides unique health benefits as a lean protein that is the best source of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) which are crucial to maintaining brain, heart, immune system, and overall health.

