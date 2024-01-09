CMI Orchards Celebrates Unprecedented Growth in Ambrosia Gold Apple Sales

Wenatchee, WA—In a remarkable market feat, CMI Orchards announces a soaring demand for Ambrosia Gold® apples. The latest Nielsen IQ year-over-year scan data for the 13-week period ending 12/2/23 reveals a significant surge in sales. Nurtured in Washington’s prime growing climate, the report highlights the exceptional appeal of these apples and reflects an increasing consumer preference for the CMI-exclusive Ambrosia Gold®.

Defying current market trends, where the overall Ambrosia apple category faces a decline, Ambrosia Gold® shines as a beacon of success. Registering an impressive +23.9% increase in sales and a +33.1% jump in volume in the same period, Ambrosia Gold® outperforms the market, setting new benchmarks for quality and demand.

Ambrosia Gold® is a distinguished brand within the Ambrosia apple variety, celebrated for its honey-sweet taste and excellent resistance to browning. Northwest-grown Ambrosia, rooted in the innovative legacy of the McDougall family, quickly evolved into a consumer and retailer favorite—dominating the market with its unique attributes, which are highlighted in the Ambrosia Gold® label.

Rochelle Bohm, CMI’s Vice President of Marketing, emphasizes the extraordinary journey of Ambrosia Gold® from an unknown variety to a top contender on U.S. retail shelves, a milestone achieved through the efforts of the McDougall family as exclusive licensed growers in the U.S. from 2007 through 2017, before the patent opened to other growers.

“Ambrosia withstands the test of time, starting as only the second branded apple variety available in the USA. Today, Ambrosia Gold® is a retail staple, and other growers nationwide are jumping on the wagon to discover their own methods of growing and harvesting the variety,” Bohm notes. “Best in class retailers recognize Ambrosia as a mainstay on the shelf—and Ambrosia Gold® delivers the best-of-the-best eating experience, bar none.”

Highlighting the rigorous standards in harvesting and storage essential for the exceptional eating experience of Ambrosia, Bohm credits the McDougall family’s pioneering methods and innovations, now integral to practices across CMI’s grower network. “All Ambrosia are not created equal. These efforts ensure that every Ambrosia Gold® apple delivers an unparalleled eating experience, reinforcing our position as leaders in quality.”

Bohm goes on to explain this season’s exceptional harvest only further solidifies CMI’s role as the epitome of apple cultivation and excellence. Ambrosia Gold® not only excels in the conventional and organic sectors, but also redefines excellence in the apple industry. Says Bohm, “CMI’s Ambrosia Gold® is more than just an apple; it’s a consistently delightful experience that keeps consumers coming back time and again. A standout in both taste and sales performance.”

Holding the largest share of the U.S. Ambrosia market, CMI Orchards is the acknowledged leader in the Ambrosia apple category. Bohm extends an invitation to retailers: “Join us in offering the Ambrosia Gold® brand to consumers and talk to our sales team to learn about CMI’s Ambrosia Gold® special promotions. With unmatched taste and soaring sales, Ambrosia Gold® is poised to be a top seller in your assortment.”

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.