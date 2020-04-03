Fate of Spring Lobster Fishery Up in the Air

Aaron Beswick, The Chronicle Herald Seafood April 3, 2020

Pierre LeBlanc needs to decide by Friday whether he’ll bring in dozens of temporary foreign workers.

As of Sunday, he didn’t even know if there would be a Gulf of St. Lawrence lobster fishery this year.

“Nothing,” he said of what useful information he gleaned from a statement put out from federal and provincial fisheries ministers on Friday.

The joint statement said in essence that they’re talking to each other, industry and scientists.

