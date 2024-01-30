Georgia’s Shrimp Season Closes as Challenges Loom

MICHAEL HALL, Seafood January 30, 2024

Commercial shrimpers battled an influx of foreign shrimp and high diesel fuel prices that they said put a dent in their abilities to make a fair profit, despite average hauls weighing heavier than the 20-year average.

Georgia’s commercial and recreational food shrimp harvest in state waters closed at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, a closure that only affects waters three nautical miles out to see from shore. Federal waters from three to 200 miles offshore remain open.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ commissioner, Walter Rabon, extended the shrimp season beyond the statutorily set closure date of Dec. 31 to Jan. 18 when data collected by the Coastal Resources Division showed robust average shrimp populations.

