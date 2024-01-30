Change to Minimum U.S. Lobster Size ‘A Big Jump,’ Says P.E.I. Marketing Board

Pending increases in the legal size of lobster that can be sold in the U.S. are something to watch, says the chair of the Lobster Fishers of P.E.I. Marketing Board.

But Charlie McGeoghegan says it likely won’t be as much of a problem as some other groups in the Maritimes fear.

Studies of the state of the lobster stock on the Eastern Seaboard have triggered an automatic increase in the size of lobster that can be harvested for the U.S. market. The studies found a decline in the number of young lobster, and the change is designed to give them more time to mature and reproduce.

