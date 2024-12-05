Get Maine Lobster Partners with Celebrity Chef Geoffrey Zakarian for Exclusive Holiday Seafood Collection

This festive season, savor Geoffrey Zakarian’s limited-time, chef-curated seafood meal kits, blending luxury with simplicity

PORTLAND, Maine — Leading direct-to-consumer seafood company Get Maine Lobster is launching a limited-time collaboration just in time for the holiday season with Michelin-starred chef and famed restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian. With a distinguished career that has made him a stalwart of both the New York dining scene and television, Zakarian infuses his creative flair and refined taste into Maine’s freshest seafood. The exclusive collection features innovative twists on classic dishes, ideal for holiday parties, family dinners or romantic evenings.

Through this partnership, Get Maine Lobster introduces easy-to-prepare meal kits featuring Geoffrey’s unique take on beloved seafood recipes. Ideal for group dining, each kit includes fresh ingredients, straightforward preparation instructions and a list of recommended pantry items to complement the dish. The limited-time Get Maine Lobster x Geoffrey Zakarian Collection includes:

Geoffrey Zakarian Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail – Featuring 2 lbs of succulent jumbo shrimp and Chef Zakarian’s famous cocktail sauce, this dish is a masterclass in flavor, elegance and culinary precision. The chef-craft signature cocktail sauce is perfectly balanced with the wild-caught, premium jumbo shrimp, perfect for any gathering or special occasion.

– Featuring 2 lbs of succulent jumbo shrimp and Chef Zakarian’s famous cocktail sauce, this dish is a masterclass in flavor, elegance and culinary precision. The chef-craft signature cocktail sauce is perfectly balanced with the wild-caught, premium jumbo shrimp, perfect for any gathering or special occasion. Geoffrey Zakarian Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes & Remoulade Sauce – Crafted to perfection in partnership with Chef Zakarian, these expertly seasoned delights combine jumbo lump crab meat with red pepper, celery, onions, and fresh parsley for a flavor-packed experience. Each patty comes fully cooked – just heat, serve and enjoy for an easy and high-end flavor experience.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, a true icon in the culinary world, to bring a touch of luxury and exceptional taste to holiday tables across the country,” said Mark Murrell, CEO of Get Maine Lobster. “This partnership allows us to combine our passion for the finest, freshest seafood with Chef Zakarian’s unparalleled culinary creativity, offering our customers an unforgettable dining experience during the festive season.”

“I’m excited to partner with Get Maine Lobster—we share a dedication to the finest ingredients and creating unforgettable meals,” said Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. “This exclusive collection includes some of my favorite seafood selections, freshly prepared with my signature recipes and sauces, now delivered straight to your door.”

This partnership follows a series of successful collaborations by Get Maine Lobster, enhancing their offerings to consumers. Most recently, Get Maine Lobster partnered with globally acclaimed Momofuku, launching a nationwide meal kit service with Sichuan Chili Butter Lobster Tails and Wasabi Yuzu Lobster Rolls. Previously, the company teamed up with Mastercard to present virtual Priceless experiences featuring tutorials from top chefs, joined forces with RTIC to offer sustainable, giftable seafood options, and worked alongside celebrity chefs such as Fabio Viviani, Roble Ali, and Dena Marino, introducing innovative seafood preparations to a broader audience.

For a limited time only, seafood-lovers and Geoffrey Zakarian fans can order these mouth-watering meal kits from GetMaineLobster.com. Photos from the Get Maine Lobster x Geoffrey Zakarian Collection can be found here.

About Get Maine Lobster

Get Maine Lobster – from parent company Black Point Seafood – creates modern culinary adventures that bring the allure of the ocean right to your door – delivering from dock to doorstep within 24 hours. The environment in Maine is perfectly positioned for producing the best lobster and seafood in the world – the colder the water, the sweeter the meat. Since its inception in 2010, Get Maine Lobster has known that traceability and sustainability are important to preserving Maine lobster. By protecting the Maine lobster resource today, we ensure that future generations can enjoy its delicious flavor. Get Maine Lobster is the number one company selling direct and a top 5 seafood delivery company with the most 5-star reviews, a position they’ve secured by putting customers at the heart of every decision.

About Geoffrey Zakarian

Geoffrey Zakarian is recognized by culinary industry insiders as a superstar chef in the restaurant world, and by food enthusiasts as an “Iron Chef,” author, fashion icon, and trusted television presence. Highlights from his prolific Food Network television career include Iron Chef America, Big Restaurant Bet, Chopped and Emmy-nominated The Kitchen. With a wide range of gourmet foods and innovative culinary tools and cookware, Chef Zakarian is passionate about sharing his knowledge and helping home cooks easily elevate their meals.