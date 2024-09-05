Government of Canada and Province of New Brunswick Announce Funding for Atlantique Nord Innovation Inc.

Moncton, New Brunswick – With the longest coastline in the world, Canada’s coastal communities rely on the fish and seafood industry as an integral contributor to local and regional economies. This is why the Government of Canada and the Province of New Brunswick are pleased to announce funding support to Atlantique Nord Innovation Inc. in Shippagan for a project benefiting seafood processing through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF).

The AFF funding represents a total contribution of $99,482 towards total project costs of $126,000, and has been used to fund activities aimed at finalizing the design of a marine collagen-based beverage. These activities included studies on beverage stabilization and shelf life, as well as testing of the product. Project activities helped the company conclude the commercialization of its beverage and positioned it for market entry.

The contribution is from the $400-million AFF, funded by the federal and provincial governments. The AFF focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.

Introduced in 2017, the AFF will continue to invest in projects over its seven-year life. The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, universities and academia, and industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, may apply.

Quotes

“Innovation is a key pillar of the Atlantic Fisheries Fund that supports the growth of the region’s seafood sector. As such, Fisheries and Oceans Canada is proud to support innovative solutions – like the project from Atlantique Nord Innovation Inc. – to encourage the growth of our coastal communities and businesses.” The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“Locally owned businesses have a significant positive impact on the economies of many communities in New Brunswick. These companies succeed when they embrace innovation. The new collagen drinks created by Atlantique Nord Innovation Inc. are an excellent example. They are adding value to underutilized fishery byproducts by creating a product with substantial commercial opportunities. We are pleased to support this.” The Honourable Margaret Johnson, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, Province of New Brunswick

“I’m thrilled about this innovative project that is taking shape in our region. I’m happy to see the development of new products that will become accessible to a whole market of consumers.” Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament, Acadie-Bathurst, New Brunswick

“At Atlantique Nord Innovation Inc. we strongly believe in the importance of innovating responsibly while maximizing the value of Atlantic marine resources. AFF’s invaluable support enables us to move forward toward our vision of getting 100% value from each catch, while offering high-quality products that meet the expectations of today’s consumers. We are deeply grateful to our AFF partners for their trust and commitment alongside us in this adventure.” Sébastien Haché, Director of Operations – Atlantique Nord Innovation Inc.

Quick Facts