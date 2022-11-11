Grieg Seafood ASA Appoints Grant Cumming as The New Chief Operating Officer for Its North American Farming Operations

“I am pleased to welcome Grant Cumming as our new COO for North America. Grant does not only have extensive strategic and operational experience from the salmon farming industry – he also knows Grieg Seafood well and shares our values. We were impressed with how he led the restructuring of our Shetland business, turned it into a profitable region and oversaw a successful sale in 2021. We look forward to having him as a part of our team once again,” says Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood ASA.

Cumming has had different roles in the salmon farming industry for almost 30 years. He was the last Managing Director of Grieg Seafood Shetland before the region was sold. He has a BSc (Hons) in Zoology (Marine and Fisheries Biology) from the University of Aberdeen and an MSc in Mariculture, specializing in Aquaculture.

