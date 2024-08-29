Gunze Launches ‘Purewrap FS35NB & FS40NB’ Thin Coextruded Blown Film for Vacuum Packaging of Boilable That Can Reduce Plastic Use by 50%

OSAKA, Japan — Gunze Limited (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan, President: Toshiyasu Saguchi) [TOKYO:3002] is pleased to announce that the renewal of its ultra-thin and tough blown film, Purewrap, specifically designed for food products requiring transportation in frozen environments. The company introduced two new types, FS35NB and FS40NB, which are compatible for boiling applications. These innovative additions retain the ultra-thin and tough characteristics that have defined the series to date, making them more convenient for use in central kitchens and other food processing facilities. They also contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing the use of plastic by approximately 50%.

About Product Launch

The movement toward a plastic-free society is gaining momentum not only in Japan, but around the world. With the implementation of the “Plastic Resource Circulation Act” in Japan in April 2022, all stakeholders are now required to reduce plastic use and promote resource recycling throughout the entire lifecycle of plastic products, from design to waste disposal.

In particular, perishable seafood, livestock products, and their processed forms are often transported in freezing environments, where reducing plastic use is challenging due to concerns about strength loss from volume reduction. In January 2022, Gunze introduced Purewrap FS35N and FS40N, which offer more than twice the puncture strength of conventional non-oriented nylon-polyethylene 70 µm films while reducing plastic use by approximately 50%. This film type has been widely adopted by customers. It has now been renewed as a boilable type, expanding its applicability to a wider range of foods processed in central kitchens for commercial prepared foods and restaurants.

Recommended Applications

The company recommends the product for food applications that require transportation in frozen environments and processing in central kitchens.

About Purewrap

Purewrap is a coextruded blown film with simultaneous biaxial orientation that provides exceptional puncture resistance for contents and impact resistance for external surfaces. Our unique raw material compounding, multilayer construction and orientation technologies have made this nylon-polyethylene film highly flexible with superior puncture resistance, ideal for refrigerated transport.

Product name ： Purewrap™ FS35NB & FS40NB Lineup ： Thickness 35 micron & 39 micron Features ： Pinhole resistance can be maintained more than 2-3 times compared to conventional 70µm coextruded blown film thickness.Compatible for boiling applications such as heat sterilization and hot water thawing of processed foods in food processing facilities. Applications ： Commercially prepared foods, seafood (filleted fish), meat (thighs, slices, bacon), and other processed foods.

About Gunze

Founded in Kyoto in 1896, Gunze is a leading developer and manufacturer of plastic films, engineering plastics, medical devices and apparel with operations in 10 countries worldwide. Its plastic film business, established in 1962, has a significant presence in more than 20 countries, supported by three manufacturing plants in Japan and subsidiaries in the United States, Vietnam, and China. Gunze remains committed to improving the quality of life by providing innovative products and solutions.

To learn More

To learn more, visit Gunze at booth G34 during Seafood Expo Asia, organized by Diversified Communications at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, September 4-6. For more information about the event, please visit https://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia/.