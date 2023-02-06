Handy Releases New Packaging Design for Retail Product Line

Handy Seafood has revamped the packaging for its retail line of frozen grocery products. Along with taking a more vibrant and contemporary approach to the designs, they’ve also emphasized sustainability.

The updated designs and coloration illustrate the flavorful, nutritious, and wholesome ingredients that Handy has become renowned for in its products.

In an effort to reduce single-use plastics, Handy has lessened its environmental impact by removing shrink-wrap from the exterior of all retail cartons.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Handy Seafood