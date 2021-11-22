How a Canadian Tech Company Transformed the World’s Shrimp Farming Industry

Valérie Robitaille was a grad student at the Université du Québec doing research on using lasers to look at fish underwater, when a shrimp aquaculture company in Vietnam contacted her more than a decade ago.

Ms. Robitaille recalls a representative from the shrimp company saying: ” ‘We think we could use this [technology] to count shrimp larvae.’ “

Ms. Robitaille soon realized the aquaculture industry is huge – the fastest growing food industry in the world – with the shrimp farming industry alone worth $37-billion.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Globe and Mail