Join Seafood Nutrition Partnership for the 7th Annual State of the Science Symposium in Washington D.C.

Dr. Tom Brenna and SNP’s Scientific Nutrition Advisory Council invite you to attend the 7th Annual State of the Science Symposium virtually or in person in Washington D.C. The meeting will take place Thursday, September 21, 2023, and is the leading forum for global experts to outline the most up-to-date and trusted science on seafood nutrition and sustainability. Click here or visit www.seafoodnutrition.org/agenda/ to view the schedule.

Preview the 7th Annual State of the Science Symposium:

Enjoy delicious gourmet seafood (lunch and happy hour) and hear from renowned researchers in TED Talk-style formats on the latest science around the brain and mental health.

(lunch and happy hour) and in TED Talk-style formats on the latest science around the brain and mental health. Learn why the Future is Blue with the Blue Food movement and how eating seafood and a healthy environment are linked.

Network with peers and attendees including scientists, nutrition policy experts, registered dietitians, industry leaders, nonprofit leaders, Congressional representatives, federal agency representatives, and more.

Presenters:

Dr. Tom Brenna , professor of nutrition and renowned scientist, will discuss prioritizing nutrition for the brain, affirming national seafood nutrition policy.

Dr. Susan Carlson, professor of nutrition, will speak on supporting expectant moms and baby brain development.

Dr. Ole Mouritsen, professor of gastrophysics and culinary food innovation, will present

“When Blue is Green: Seafood as a Driver in the Green Transition.”

Ms. Sarah Crowley, vice president of marketing and communications for Seafood

Nutrition Partnership, will showcase a national seafood promotion campaign “Helping Consumers Fall In Love in Seafood.”

Dr. Maya Maroto, RDN and former FDA chief of education and outreach branch, will discuss “How a Food is Medicine/Precision Nutrition Strategy Can Advance Equitable

Approaches for Brain Health and Nutrition Security.”

Mrs. Lauren Couchois , registered dietitian and culinary specialist of food and nutrition services, will highlight locally sourced and sustainable food options in K-12 school cafeterias.

Ms. Jennifer Bushman, sustainable aquaculture advocate and documentarian, will preview Fed By Blue's new docuseries "Hope In the Water."

, sustainable aquaculture advocate and documentarian, will preview Fed By Blue’s new docuseries “Hope In the Water.” Dr. Michael Crawford, visiting professor in the department of metabolism, digestion, and reproduction, will present a “Hypothesis on the Mental and Physical Decline of the Brain.”

Click here to view our full lineup of speakers.

A special thank you to our sponsors for making this program possible:

Presenting Title Sponsor: National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Gold Sponsors: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Glacier Fish Company, StarKist

Silver Sponsors: Chilean Salmon Marketing Council, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED), Pacific Seafood Processors Association

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. that builds awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.