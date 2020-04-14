Judge Rules Lobster Fishing Impact on Right Whales Needs Study

A judge has ruled that federal fishery managers haven’t fully analyzed the impact of lobster fishing on endangered North Atlantic right whales.

In a decision issued April 9, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., ruled against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in a lawsuit brought by a group of environmental organizations.

The decision finds that NOAA violated the Endangered Species Act when it authorized the lobster fishery without appropriately analyzing its impact on right whales.

