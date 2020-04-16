Most P.E.I. Lobster Fishermen Want Spring Season to Go Ahead Despite COVID-19, Survey Suggests

Most of the lobster fishermen on P.E.I. who answered a recent survey say they want the spring season to go ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic, though not on April 30 when the season traditionally begins.

The P.E.I. Fishermen’s Association conducted the survey starting last week, and got responses from 775 of 954 members who fish the spring lobster fishery — a more than 80 per cent response rate.

When asked whether the spring season should proceed “considering what you know today on the current spread of COVID-19,” 57 per cent said yes.

