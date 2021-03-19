P.E.I. Seafood Processers Want Assurance Feds Will Pay Quarantine Costs for Temporary Foreign Workers

The head of the P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association wants confirmation on who will pay for a three-day quarantine for temporary foreign workers.

Agricultural officials and seafood plant owners have been concerned since new rules started with international flights reduced to four Canadian airports, and the requirement people get tested and stay in a hotel for three days before heading to their final destination.

On Tuesday, Ottawa announced the rules will start for temporary foreign workers March 21, unless they can be chartered on a separate plane or bus to their destination.

