Mollusk Farm Standard Issue 1.1 Now Mandatory

The Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) Mollusk Farm Standard Issue 1.1, which replaces Issue 1.0, is now mandatory for all new and recertifying producers. The most significant changes made to Issue 1.1 are as follows:

° The scope of the BAP Mollusk Farm Standard has changed, removing “fed” species of mollusks (such as whelks and abalone), which will now be covered in the new BAP Farm Standard.

° The scope of the BAP Mollusk Farm Standard now also includes extensively farmed sea cucumbers (Holothurian echinoderms).

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Aquaculture Alliance