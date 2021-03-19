Mollusk Farm Standard Issue 1.1 Now Mandatory

Global Aquaculture Alliance Seafood March 19, 2021

The Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) Mollusk Farm Standard Issue 1.1, which replaces Issue 1.0, is now mandatory for all new and recertifying producers. The most significant changes made to Issue 1.1 are as follows:

° The scope of the BAP Mollusk Farm Standard has changed, removing “fed” species of mollusks (such as whelks and abalone), which will now be covered in the new BAP Farm Standard.

° The scope of the BAP Mollusk Farm Standard now also includes extensively farmed sea cucumbers (Holothurian echinoderms).

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Aquaculture Alliance

Related Articles

Seafood

New Edition of Seafood Processing Standard Addresses Outsourcing, Food Safety, Environmental Monitoring, Employee Health and Safety

Global Aquaculture Alliance Seafood November 16, 2020

The latest edition of the Seafood Processing Standard (SPS), which incorporates multiple clarifications and updates since the previous edition, has been released, the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) third-party certification program announced on Nov. 16. SPS Issue 5.1 replaces SPS Issue 5.0, which was released in February 2019, and is mandatory for all facilities pursuing certification or re-certification beginning Jan. 16, 2021.