Clearwater Casting Aside Eco-Certification for Offshore Lobster Fishery

Clearwater Seafoods is dropping Marine Stewardship Council certification for its Canadian offshore lobster fishery, calling it “a voluntary decision driven by business considerations.”

The blue MSC eco-label tells consumers the seafood they are buying is sustainably caught and has been a point of pride for North America’s biggest shellfish producer.

Clearwater’s offshore lobster fishery off southern Nova Scotia was the first lobster fishery on the Eastern Seaboard to receive MSC certification in 2010.

