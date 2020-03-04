Kid-Approved SeaPak Sea Pals Make Their Dinnertime Debut

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Frozen seafood leader SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. launches its newest innovation – SeaPak Shrimp Sea Pals – to the delight of families and retailers across the country.

Containing 14 grams of protein per serving and no artificial preservatives or colors, the sea turtle and starfish-shaped shrimp bites are a good source of daily fiber and nutrients. Wrapped in a crunchy whole grain breading, SeaPak Shrimp Sea Pals are designed to encourage kids to eat the recommended two servings of seafood each week, as advised by the Dietary Guidelines for America[1].

“This is one of SeaPak’s most exciting innovations to-date,” says Kristen Beadon, director of marketing for SeaPak. “Our goal is to make seafood an easy fit for everyday life, and by turning mealtime into an under-the-sea adventure with SeaPak Shrimp Sea Pals, we’re doing just that.”

Recent studies[2] show that kids in the U.S. aren’t eating enough seafood.

“Knowing there was a real need for a kid-centric product in the frozen seafood aisle, we created SeaPak Shrimp Sea Pals,” adds Beadon. “Now, parents have a freezer-friendly option that offers all the health benefits of seafood children often miss out on, complete with a kid-friendly taste and a great fun factor.

Listed at a suggested retail price of $7.99, each 16-ounce package of SeaPak Shrimp Sea Pals contains five servings. The product can be found in the freezer aisle of retailers nationwide, including Publix, Ahold-Delhaize and Food Lion.

SeaPak has long been committed to helping busy families enjoy nutritious and delicious seafood by delivering a wide range of authentic, affordable, easy-to-make products. To learn more about the nation’s No. 1 frozen seafood brand, visit SeaPak.com and SeaPak’s Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram pages.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the bra

